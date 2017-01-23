Harmonic’s ProStream X Platform Announced

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—The ProStream X stream processing unit from Harmonic is designed to support DVB CSA3 encryption and 10 Gbps processing. This software-based platform features a range of IP video gateway and processing capabilities like multiplexing, scrambling, splicing and blackout switch; it is also able to integrate with CAS vendors and is certified for DVB CSA3 scrambling by Irdeto and Cisco to provide distribution of 4K and UHD broadcast and multiscreen services.

Harmonic is offering the ProStream X system in two models: the ProStream XVM virtualized stream processor and the ProStream X. ProStream XVM is available as software for virtualized environments, while ProStream X is available as an Intel appliance pre-integrated with ProStream software.

With a 10 GbE throughput, the ProStream X can serve as an IP video gateway. The system’s gateway capabilities include socket address flipping and ASI-to-IP conversion. As a stream processor and video gateway, ProStream X reduces OPEX and CAPEX by reducing the number of boxes in each headend.

As a multi-format, multi-coded platform, ProStream X supports SD, HD, UHD, MPEG-2, MPEG-4 and HEVC.

ProStream X will be released in Q1 2017, per Harmonic’s press release.