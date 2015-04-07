Harmonic to Debut Advanced UHD Media Processors at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Harmonic will showcase its new Electra X family of advanced media processors, the industry’s first encoder platform to support live, full-frame, frame-pipeline (full-GOP) and Ultra HD (UHD) encoding.

Harmonic will display a live UHD encoding workflow featuring an Electra X3 advanced media processor. The product integrates easily into existing workflows and offers low power consumption, among other efficiencies.

Electra X is also the industry's first fully converged platform to support video compression, graphics, branding and playout for broadcast and OTT delivery. Powered by the Harmonic Pure Compression Engine encoding module, the 2RU Electra X3 appliance enables delivery of real-time, broadcast-ready UHD content up to 2160/60p (HEVC Main 10 profile).

Harmonic will also show a HEVC-based video transmission solution with a new Proview 7100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD) that supports HEVC up to 1080/60p resolution. Harmonic will also show Polaris software with automated integrated channel playout, CIAB and integrated master control capabilities; and a high-density Mediagrid shared storage system that stores 15 rack-units (RUs) worth of MediaGrid storage in just 5RUs for greater rack density and cost savings.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Harmonic will be in booth SU1210. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.