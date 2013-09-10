Harmonic Shows MediaGrid is Interoperable With Adobe Anywhere at IBC2013

SAN JOSE, CALIF.— The Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system is now interoperable with the Adobe Anywhere for video collaborative workflow platform.



The integration enables media organizations to centralize and manage media delivery services from a primary location while giving Adobe professional video tools users the benefit of collaborating remotely.



Adobe Anywhere is a platform that enables Adobe professional video solutions users to work together using centralized media across standard networks. The MediaGrid shared storage system provides the bandwidth performance and storage capacity needed to support the on-demand adaptive bit rate transcoding used by Adobe Anywhere transcode engines to stream content over bandwidth connections that may lack performance normally needed to edit centrally stored high-resolution, high-quality images.



Providing an alternative to remote editing solutions that rely on low-resolution proxy material, non-real-time file transfers or even the exchange of hard drives, the integration offers time savings, while eliminating compromises in resolution, image and sound quality. The solution also simplifies administration and management tasks while reducing CAPEX and OPEX expenditures.



Adobe Anywhere and MediaGrid can be used for editing applications in news, production, postproduction or other situations in which collaborative workflows or media access is limited by or unsuitable for traditional edit-in-place operations.



Harmonic’s broadcast and multiscreen solutions will be featured at stand 1.B20 during IBC2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.



