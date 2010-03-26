Harmonic shows broadcast delivery solutions

Harmonic is showcasing its broadcast video delivery and converged multiscreen services at four industry tradeshows around the world during the month of March.

The company kicked off its road show with Satellite 2010, which took place March 16-18 in National Harbor, MD, followed by a trio of exhibitions March 23-25: CCBN in Beijing, Convergence India in New Delhi and IPTV World Forum in London.

Harmonic is showing its contribution and distribution solutions, including low-latency Ellipse encoders and ProView HD/SD MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) integrated receiver/decoders. Ellipse models are designed for fixed contribution over IP and legacy ATM/PDH/SDH networks, as well as digital satellite newsgathering. The encoders are firmware-upgradeable, allowing operators maximum flexibility, and both feature integrated multiplexing.

The company also demonstrated its Electra 8000 multichannel, multiformat HD/SD compression platform and its MediaPrism convergence suite.