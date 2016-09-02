Harmonic Expands VOS Portfolio

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—With the integration of several Thomson Video Networks technologies, Harmonic reports that it has grown its VOS software-based media processing offerings.

The additions to Harmonic’s VOS family include rebranded Thomson Video equipment like the renamed Electra VS broadcast and multiscreen encoder (formerly ViBE VS7000), Electra XT Xtream high-density transcoder (formerly ViBE XT1000) and Spectrum XE playout system (formerly FUZE-1). All of these technologies are powered by the VOX Flex.

All of Harmonic’s VOS offerings feature the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine, a software-based encoding and transcoding technology that delivers video quality and low bitrates. PURE provides support for a range of formats, codecs and encoding schemes for all OTT services. It offers MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC codecs, as well as SD, HD and UHD content formats.

Harmonic plans to showcase these new offerings at IBC 2016.