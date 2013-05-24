Harmonic Ellipse 3000 to make Asia debut at BroadcastAsia2013

At BroadcastAsia2013, Harmonic will showcase the Ellipse 3000 contribution encoder for the first time in Asia.

The Ellipse 3000 employs MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:0/4:2:2 8- and 10-bit compression technologies to enable transmission of pristine real-time video over satellite and broadband contribution networks. By encoding the highest-possible picture quality at the front end of the broadcast chain, the Ellipse 3000 offers broad codec support and simple in-field firmware upgradability.

Low latency, in conjunction with multiformat and multicodec versatility, makes the Ellipse 3000 ideal for digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG) operations and live sports coverage — or any application in which premium image quality and high performance are primary considerations.