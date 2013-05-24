Trending

Harmonic Ellipse 3000 to make Asia debut at BroadcastAsia2013

At BroadcastAsia2013, Harmonic will showcase the Ellipse 3000 contribution encoder for the first time in Asia.

The Ellipse 3000 employs MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:0/4:2:2 8- and 10-bit compression technologies to enable transmission of pristine real-time video over satellite and broadband contribution networks. By encoding the highest-possible picture quality at the front end of the broadcast chain, the Ellipse 3000 offers broad codec support and simple in-field firmware upgradability. 

Low latency, in conjunction with multiformat and multicodec versatility, makes the Ellipse 3000 ideal for digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG) operations and live sports coverage — or any application in which premium image quality and high performance are primary considerations.