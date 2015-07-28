Harmonic Electra X3 Used for Japan’s First 4K Channel

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Harmonic has announced that Japanese cable TV operator EHIME CATV is using the Electra X3 advance media processor to support the station’s live, full-frame 4K Ultra HD channel.

The Electra X3 encodes UHD content using the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine and HEVC Main 10 codec so EHIME is able to deliver 2160p60 video to subscribers. The video is transmitted to set-top-boxes at bit rates below 20-Mbps while maintaining video quality targets.

Harmonic will demonstrate the Electra X3 at the upcoming BIRTV 2015 and IBC 2015 shows.