Harmonic debuts Ellipse 3000 contribution encoder

Harmonic has debuted its Ellipse 3000 contribution encoder. The Ellipse 3000 employs MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:0/4:2:2 8- and 10-bit compression technologies to enable transmission of pristine real-time video over satellite and broadband contribution networks.

With very low latency, as well as multiformat and multi-codec versatility, the Ellipse 3000 is ideal for DSNG operations and live sports coverage. To assure universal compatibility, the unit supprts DVB-S, DVB-DSNB and DVB-S2 modulation schemes, and it provides QPSK/8PSK/16QAM/16APSK contellation support. Simultaneous L-band, IP and DVB-ASI outputs assure reliabilitly by providing alternate distribution channels in the event of link failure.