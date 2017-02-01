Harmonic and Mirantis Create Cloud Media Processor

SAN JOSE & SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—Some teamwork from Harmonic and pure-play open cloud company Mirantis has led to the development of a media processing system for live and video-on-demand production on an OpenStack cloud. Offering interoperability between Harmonic’s VOS Cloud media processor and Mirantis’ Cloud Platform (MCP), customers using the media processing system can manage media production and delivery workflows for broadcast and OTT applications on standard IT hardware in a scalable cloud environment.

The MCP is a cloud-native infrastructure software based on open standards like OpenStack, Kubernetes and Docker. The Harmonic VOS Cloud software, meanwhile, features an embedded unified code structure to simplify configuration, deployment and orchestration of media processing and delivery workflows through an automated video and cloud formation technology using OpenStack deployment templates.

According to the official press release, the joint platform is currently in trials with service providers worldwide, and has already been deployed by one service provider in North America.