Harmonic Aids Shop LC, The Jewelry Channel With OTT Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Online auction shopping network Shop LC, and its U.K.-based sister company The Jewelry Channel, are tackling OTT content and have chosen Harmonic to help provide the necessary technology, primarily the company’s VOS360 SaaS.

The VOS360 technology will help the two channels distribute live OTT content to any screen by streaming CMAF DASH and low-latency HLS video. It will also help deliver on-demand content for web shoppers via its time-shift feature.

“With 24/7 operations, a cloud-neutral approach and extensive expansion options, VOS360 SaaS not only streamlines the current workflow for the shopping channels but also provides ample confidence of enhancements in the future,” said Shahar Bar, senior vice president of video products and corporate development at Harmonic.