Harmonic adds audio transcoding, audio level control to ProStream 1000

Harmonic has enhanced its ProStream line of stream processing devices by integrating audio transcoding and automated audio level control technology into its ProStream 1000 stream processor with ACE real-time transcoding.

The new audio processing capabilities include transcoding and downmix support for all common audio codecs as well as Level Magic automated audio level and loudness controls, developed by German audio specialists Jünger Audio.

These enhancements enable service providers to deploy HD and SD services without the need for a discrete solution for audio processing, saving valuable rack space and capital expense.

Level Magic seamlessly eliminates audio level variations within a channel during commercial breaks or when switching from one channel to another, creating a more pleasant viewing experience and helping the operator comply with the CALM Act.