Haivision’s Viper MAX set for BroadcastAsia 2012
At BroadcastAsia2012, Haivision will showcase the Viper™ MAX, a standalone ultra-compact, portable appliance with a simple user-friendly touch-screen interface.
The Viper MAX combines the power of Haivision’s acclaimed H.264 encoding technology with integrated Furnace™ operating environment. The Viper MAX offers users the ability to set up multichannel sessions for performance streaming and recording, and automatically make content available for on-demand viewing (VOD). The Viper MAX is ideal for the conference room, classroom, and medical procedure room.
