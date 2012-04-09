Haivision to launch KulaByte 4.0 software

At the 2012 NAB Show, Haivision is set to launch its KulaByte 4.0 software for efficient high-quality cloud transcoding. The software-based live H.264 video transcoder delivers high-quality RTMP Dynamic Streaming for Flash video and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming for iOS devices. Available in both Linux and Windows, KulaByte 4.0 is designed to deliver significant gains in transcoding performance and cost savings.

The transcoder combines a 30-percent performance gain and a 30- to 40-percent cost reduction when deployed in cloud environments. In addition, it introduces a simplified user interface, as well as support for closed captioning, ad insertion and ingestion of H.264 in MPEG-2 Transport Stream encapsulation.