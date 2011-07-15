Haivision launches new systems

Haivision will launch its latest generation of H.264 technology at IBC2011, the Viper MAX. Viper MAX combines the power of Haivision's H.264 encoding with an integrated Furnace operating environment. Through a simple, user-friendly touch screen, operators can set up a multichannel session, initiate simultaneous streaming and recording, and automatically make content available for on-demand viewing.

The Viper captures full-resolution, full-frame-rate, dual-channel content synchronously, assuring contextual review. During a session, remote viewers can watch multistream HD content live simply by clicking a Web link and launching Haivision's browser-independent InStream player. InStream doesn't require installation, works equally across all platforms and provides 100 percent secure video distribution. After recording an event, users can make the multistream asset available for direct on-demand viewing. When combined with the Viper's Conditional Access module, the operator can securely publish assets either within the Viper portal or as a simple Web link emailed to specific people or groups, or automatically transfer the files to any network location.

An important sixth revision of the Furnace IP video system brings forward advanced recording and publishing features to enable clients to capture and distribute synchronized multistream video content. The VF Recorder module is enhanced to support recording and review of up to four simultaneous video streams associated with a combined video asset. During the recording, HotMarks (real-time metadata) can be applied to all streams either through the user interface or as triggered by third-party control systems. HotMarks enables viewers to search for and jump to specific tagged events quickly. The VF Publisher module is introduced to establish automated ingest and publishing of content. After a record process, users can instantly assign content to specific groups, make the content available within the Web portal, email links to specific users or groups or deposit the content into third-party systems for further editing.