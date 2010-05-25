HaiVision introduces high-density MN 6 chassis

HaiVision Network Video has released the MB6 high-density, six-slot chassis for the company's Makito HD H.264 encoders and decoders and Barracuda SD H.264 encoders.

The new chassis enables high-density 1080p60 H.264 encoding, housing up to six Makito encoder blades in a single 1-7/8in rack unit.

Delivering secure H.264 HD video combined with flexible distribution features, such as Multi-Streaming and HiLo-Streaming for addressing disparate audiences, the Makito is well-suited for contribution headends.

The MB6 chassis allows users to best configure the mix of Makito encoders, Makito decoders and Barracuda encoders to achieve the functionality they need in a small footprint.