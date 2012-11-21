Haivision Furnace to be presented at GovComm 2012

The Haivision Furnace IP video distribution system, being presented as a solution at the upcoming GovComm 2012 show, provides a complete infrastructure for delivering secure video to every desktop and display within a government/federal facility.

With the Furnace, users can record any source, apply metadata, and deliver live or recorded content or video on-demand to any screen. The Furnace allows administrators granular control over the media within a facility and a harmonized experience for all users. Combined with the Makito and/or Barracuda encoders, the Furnace provides encrypted video from the source to every player and display. Adding conditional access gives facilities the ability to control who can see what media to ensure a high level of security.