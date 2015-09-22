Haivision Features New Scheduling Tool for Online Video

MONTREAL—A provider of video streaming and media management technology, Haivision has announced Scheduler, a new feature for the Haivision Video Cloud. The Scheduler enables operators to schedule live streams and VOD content to play at specific times throughout the day or continuously, 24/7. The Scheduler also allows users to target, market to and connect with international audiences by creating simulated live experiences for specific time zones.

Haivision Scheduler

The Scheduler pulls live feeds and VOD assets from the Haivision Video Cloud’s Video Content Management System and pre-populates content at designated times throughout the week. The system includes a countdown feature that helps ensure message boards are administered at peak viewing times.

The Haivision Video Cloud allows viewers to access content from their tablets, smartphones, smart TVs and computers.