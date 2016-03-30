Grass Valley’s Edius Integrates With Fairlight’s Pyxis

SYDNEY—A collaboration between Canadian-based Grass Valley and Australian-based Fairlight has resulted in hardware control surfaces that reportedly brings tactile control to Grass Valley’s Edius 8.1 video editing software. Incorporating Fairlight’s Pyxis video editing and mixing controllers into the Edius 8.1 platform allows for customized control surface layouts.

Pyxis.Edit and Pyxis.Mix

The Pyxis controllers come in two models, Pyxis.Edit and Pyxis.Mix. Both feature Picture Key technology, which are able to change label and function to repurpose the control surface depending on the task.

Pyxis.Edit delivers functional scope, fewer keystrokes while also keeping the operator aware of currently available commands. It also features a high-res jog wheel for zooming and transport control.

The Pyxis.Mix sidecars can be added to the Pyxis.Edit controllers, extending them up to 10 faders. Each Pyxis.Mix adds five channels, each with touch-sensitive pan pot, motorized fader, writing strip with metering and solo, mute and gang buttons.