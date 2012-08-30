Grass Valley unveils next-generation multiviewer capabilities for Trinix NXT routing switcher

Recognizing that customers need to monitor more sources at a single location, Grass Valley has unveiled the second-generation of its multiviewer option for its Trinix NXT routing switcher.

The tightly integrated multiviewer option incorporates the company’s latest FPGA-based scalar technology to enable multiple views combined with graphical images to display audio, clocks, mnemonics and tally alarms on single or multiple displays. This allows users to proactively preserve 24/7 operations, reduce maintenance costs and troubleshoot problems before they escalate.

Because of its compact size and fully featured monitoring capabilities, the new TMV-2 Multiviewer option is targeted at live production, studio operations and OB van operators. With its flexible 32 x 8 architecture, the Trinix NXT Multiviewer offers low power consumption (80W), high scaling quality and low signal latency (20ms).