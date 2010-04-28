Grass Valley unveils new Ignite Konnect

At the 2010 NAB Show, Grass Valley launched the new line of its Ignite production automation system, Ignite Konnect, to provide automation control of the Grass Valley Kalypso and Kayenne video production center switchers and an easy, flexible transition to live production automation.

Ignite Konnect is designed for live production automation applications where a customer already has a Kalypso or Kayenne switcher in place. Ignite Konnect allows customers to automate as much or as little of their workflow as they need and requires little or no change to existing switcher effects.

New hardware for all Grass Valley Ignite systems includes a new Ignite application server, a new HD network switch, a new Ignite firewall appliance and a new Ignite Media Object Portal (the MOS gateway to the newsroom computer system).