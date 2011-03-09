Grass Valley to Unveil New K2 Summit Transmission Client

K2 Summit

At NAB, Grass Valley will highlight it K2 Summit Transmission Client line, which is made up of five new models: two shared storage clients that connect to a K2 storage area network via iSCSI and three integrated storage servers. The new series targets a variety of demanding play-to-air and other content distribution applications.



The Grass Valley K2 Summit Transmission clients and servers are based upon the proven K2 Summit platform, but have been optimized to meet the specific needs of transmission/play-to-air environments.



The K2 Summit Transmission Client features up to four SD/HD configurable channels (MPEG-2 encoding up to 50 Mbps); up to 16 TB of internal storage; agile playback of DV and MPEG-2 formats; up/down/cross conversion; built in file interchange using GXF, MXF, QuickTime, and AVI formats; and up to 16 tracks of audio I/O per video channel. Since they are an extension of the K2 family they are supported by a broad range of Grass Valley applications and third-party automation and asset management solutions.



Grass Valley will be at Booth SL106.



