Grass Valley to unveil K2 Summit 3G media server platform

At the 2012 NAB Show, Grass Valley will show an enhanced K2 Summit media server platform. New features and functionality are designed to make it more flexible than ever, while supporting next-generation, tightly integrated file-based workflows for playout and production applications. Among a long list of new features, there’s support for AVCHD and H.264 file playback, as well as proxy encoding that can be both recorded and streamed over a network.

These new features are incorporated into the K2 Summit 3G server and represent the next logical step in the migration of the flexible record and playout platform to support Grass Valley’s innovative STRATUS Media Workflow Application Framework software. The new server architecture has all of the core services that allow users to perform control and asset management tasks through an IT-centric service oriented architecture (SOA) layer.

Through a software update that will be available later this year, the new K2 Summit 3G server will become 3Gb/s (1080p50/60) capable. To handle the extra data of 3G signals, 7.2TB of storage capacity is available as an option.

The new K2 Summit 3G is designed to integrate seamlessly with previously deployed Grass Valley Storage Area Networks (SANs), or it can be used as a standalone server. Going forward, it will become the base server for the Grass Valley K2 Dyno Replay System, and will help power replay and studio applications for 720p/1080i 3D and, with the 3G software update available later this year, 1080p50/60 productions.

Like its predecessor, the new K2 Summit 3G provides 6 in and 1 out or 4 in and 2 out configurations for the K2 Dyno Replay System or eight record streams in Multicam mode, when using Grass Valley’s ChannelFlex technology. Also included with the release of the K2 Summit 3G are additional features within ChannelFlex, such as full native support in Multicam mode for MPEG-2 compression including XDCAM HD format.

For 2X and 3X super slow-motion applications, the new K2 Summit 3G server now supports DVCPRO HD and AVC-Intra (50Mb/s and 100Mb/s) compression formats.