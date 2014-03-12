Grass Valley Supplies Workflow for New Zealand Broadcaster

HILLSBORO, ORE.—NZ Live, a new start-up broadcast facility in Auckland, has selected a fully integrated, turnkey, high-definition broadcast production solution from Grass Valley to outfit its new facility. NZ Live will focus on feed recording, production, post-production, and playout of live sports programming from all over New Zealand. Initially, NZ Live will produce all the racing events throughout the country for the New Zealand Racing Board, but the facility is designed and purposed to cover all facets of broadcast workflows including OB operations and playout facilities. NZ Live expects to be on-air in late September 2014. This deal represents a powerful step forward for Grass Valley’s presence in the growing broadcast market in New Zealand and Australia.



At the heart of the solution is STRRATUS, which is a full set of tools in one workspace, supporting ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer, and playout. It integrates with Grass Valley K2 media servers and storage to offer an expandable foundation for new applications and workflows.



NZ Live’s new infrastructure from Grass Valley also includes LDX Flex and LDX Compact advanced imaging cameras, two Karrera Video Production Center switchers each with K-Frame, K2 Summit media servers, a 1024x512 Trinix NXT digital video routing switcher, a Jupiter routing control solution, CommandCenter broadcast system control software, and HD K2 SAN storage. Together, these solutions will enable NZ Live to rely on a powerful, robust workflow and deliver content to air swiftly and without interruption. The deal also includes a three-year Elite Support Agreement.

