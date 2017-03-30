Grass Valley Rolls Out K-Frame V-Series Switcher

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is going smaller with its new addition to the K-Frame family of production switchers, the 3RU V-Series. The V-Series was designed to be a complement to the GV Korona switcher panel.

Featuring a modular frame, the V-Series has a 36x18 matrix that supports SD, HD and 4K UHD quad split and 2SI modes. It can handle up to three licensed M/Es and two additional video processing engines for added keying and mixing power. GV says that it will be easily upgradable to an all IP or mixed SDI and IP environment in the future.

In addition to being able to work with the Koronoa switcher panel, as part of the K-Frame series, V-Series can be used with any GV K-Frame switcher panel, including Karrera and Kayenne. Shows created in a K-Frame switcher can also be saved and shared with the V-Series.

Grass Valley is expected to showcase the V-Series at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show.