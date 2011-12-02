Grass Valley releases EDIUS version 6.06
Grass Valley's new EDIUS version 6.06 NLE adds an increase in system performance and new third-party compatibility to make an editor's job faster and more efficient.
The new software includes new hardware drivers that provide support for 1080p50/60 projects on the Grass Valley HDSPARK, HDSPARK Pro and STORM Mobile editing platforms, as well as video output in 1080i5060 format.
There's also an improved workflow for P2 camera/source deck users, giving them the ability within EDIUS to create waveform files in a project folder — not on the removable media — and delay creating waveform cache files until required.
The new software version also features improved compatibility with XDCAM MXF files stored on SxS solid-state memory cards. Sony's XDCAM STATION with the latest XDS firmware (1.14) upgrade is also supported.
For the first time, EDIUS users can take advantage of third-party hardware, with support for the Black Magic Design Intensity Pro capture card. EDIUS 6.06 also supports the latest version of QuickTime (7.7).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox