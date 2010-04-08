Grass Valley offers transmission, content distribution advancements at NAB Show

Grass Valley has launched new functions for its video compression and TV transmission equipment at the 2010 NAB Show.

Powered by the Grass Valley Mustang compression engine, the ViBE EM3000 HD encoder is now able to deliver efficient performance in HD over MPEG-2. The Mustang engine enables maximum quality at minimum bit rates and frees up capacity, allowing broadcasters to double the number of HD services available.

For broadcasters looking to tap into the new commercial benefits of mobile television, Grass Valley is offering an end-to-end, field proven ATSC mobile DTV transmission platform. The solution includes a complete headend with ViBE mobile TV encoder, Jade electronic service guide server and NetProcessor multiplexer.

For transmission, the ATSC-M/H version of the standard Adapt-IV digital exciter can be used across the Thomson transmitter line from Grass Valley, including the Elite solid state, DCX Paragon MSDC-IOT and DCX Millennium IOT digital transmitters.

