Grass Valley Offers Edius Pro 8 Upgrade

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced an upgrade promotion they will run from Feb. 1 to April 30 that will allow Edius users to upgrade to Edius Pro 8. Users of Edius Neo, versions 1-3.5, and Edius Pro, versions 2-6.5, can upgrade to Edius Pro 8 for $349, excluding sales tax, in all region except Japan; Japan has a separate program available.

The Edius Pro 8 supports more formats and resolutions, including the delivery of real-time editing of SD, HD and 4K formats with no rendering required. Able to run on Windows 10, the Edius editing software features a new GV browser tool to manage video, audio and still image content prior to importing. It also offers free updates for the life of version 8 without subscription fees.

The upgrade program for Edius Pro 8 is available through participating channel partners and will be offered in serial key format only. Those who have purchased academic versions are also eligible for the promotion.