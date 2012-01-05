Grass Valley introduces new support agreement portfolio

Grass Valley recently announced a new Support Agreement portfolio designed to keep systems running and to help customers plan for their long-term maintenance needs. The new portfolio will be managed by the Grass Valley Global Services division.

The new support agreements are designed to enhance the standard Grass Valley warranty with cohesive global support processes to ensure a consistent experience when interacting with Grass Valley call centers or when issues are escalated. Grass Valley provides a global presence with global access to call centers, global technical phone support, advance parts exchange, and software updates.

Grass Valley Global Services now offers three distinct support agreement types:

Basic: This Support Agreement provides the same level of services as the company’s standard warranty, plus basic response time commitments. It focuses on non-critical environments, where the customer's priority is access to parts replacement and software updates.

Elite: With a focus on uptime requirements, as well as a future-proofing, the Elite Support Agreement provides 24x7 technical phone support with a guaranteed four-hour response time for critical cases. Elite support also provides advance parts exchange and free software updates and upgrades.

Custom: When operational needs require a unique mix of responsiveness, resources and preparedness, Grass Valley Global Services works one-on-one with customers to craft a customized Support Agreement with features such as hardware migration, on-site critical parts stock, critical response times, dedicated permanent staff at the customer's premises, and third-party product support.