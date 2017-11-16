Grass Valley Debuts Updated T2 Series 3

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is rolling out an updated version of its T2 Series SD/HD audio/video playout center with the T2 Series 3. Version 3 features a 7-inch LCD touch panel on its front panel, and one-channel input and two-channel output for simultaneous recording and playback.

T2 Series 3 comes in three models—T2 Express 3, T2 Pro 3 and T2 Elite 3. Each model is engineered to GV’s broadcast standards and features more CPU and greater memory capacity than previous versions. T2 can accept files through one of its six USB 3.0 ports or by data transfer over a standard Gigabit Ethernet network. A clip recorded on a T2 Series 3 unit can be immediately edited on Edius software. In addition, images on the LDC front panel display can be managed and selected, edited and trimmed, delivered and curated through an integrated software application suite.

Grass Valley says the T2 Series 3 was designed for use in live event and mobile production environments.