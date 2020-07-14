Graham Media Group to Power Ad Tech With Zeus Performance

WASHINGTON—Graham Media Group is licensing The Washington Post’s Zeus Performance revenue performance platform, becoming its first broadcast user, according to Zeus Technology.

“Local publishers using Zeus continue to see significant increases in speed and viewability, which translates to real revenue for those businesses. We hope to deliver on this success for our trusted partners at Graham Media Group as we optimize their ad-tech stack while collaborating on ways to expand Zeus to new formats such as video,” said Jarrod Dicker, vice president of Commercial Technology at The Post and general manager of Zeus.

Graham will implement the technology stack and rendering engine across its stations in Houston, Detroit, Roanoke, Va., San Antonio, Texas, Orlando, Fla., and Jacksonville, Fla., enabling the affiliates to reduce site latency, improve performance and drive higher viewability, the company said.

The Post built Zeus Performance in-house. It is one of three monetization tools making up the Zeus Technology Suite.

“We are very enthusiastic about launching on the Zeus platform as their first-rate technology delivers a superior user experience as well as being uniquely suited to help local news find revenue opportunities previously unavailable,” said Graham Chief Innovation Officer Catherine Badalamente.