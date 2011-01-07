Go-Live chooses ViewCast Niagara 2120 for live broadcasting kit

Go-Live has selected ViewCast’s Niagara 2120 streaming media appliance for its Go-Live broadcasting kit, a portable, lightweight broadcast device that transmits high-quality live video on the Internet via a mobile, wireless workflow.

An end-to-end solution, the Go-Live Kit allows real-time, professional-quality Flash H.264 streaming over 3G networks via cellular modem. It is alternatively available with Windows Media 9 support.

Offering push-button simplicity for live, on-location broadcasting and simple, IP-based log-in controls, the Go-Live Kit is easy to use and maintain. It fits conveniently in its own backpack and weighs less than 14lbs.

The kit eliminates reliance on expensive satellites and mobile studios, enabling news agencies, TV stations and other production facilities to produce live news events from any location using available mobile infrastructure.