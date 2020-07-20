GNAT-TV Teams With Cablecast to Keep Community Informed

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—Providing its community with government coverage, informative programming and hyper-local news, Greater Northshire Access Television (GNAT-TV) in Vermont has taken advantage of new Cablecast Community Media enhancements to enable remote operational models during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to its work publishing content across different outlets.

With stay-at-home orders forcing the GNAT-TV team to adapt to remote production, the Cablecast remote file upload feature has been a key tool. This enables users to copy file-based content onto their Cablecast server and associate metadata with it from anywhere with an internet connection. The station also uses Cablecast’s live IP input feature to bring real-time YouTube streams from the governor’s thrice-weekly press conferences into their channel, while also recording them for future playback.

Another new way that GNAT-TV is using Cablecast is with its full-featured development API, which the station used to integrate Cablecast’s automated VOD publishing capabilities with its WordPress-powered website.

It has also been using the Cablecast VOD chapter marker feature to create more online viewing experiences and to advance the goals of its hyper-local news programming, “The News Project.” Then, with Cablecast’s Screenweave OTT Pro option, GNAT-TV has been able to offer its live and VOD content to OTT viewers through its own, custom-branded Apple TV app and Roku channel.