GMIT Releases iOS App virtuWall

BERLIN—GMIT, a Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary, has announced a new app that extends its BMM-810 A/V monitoring platform. The company’s new virtuWall iOS app connects with BMM-810s across the globe to enable mobile, real-time access to status information and measurements. The app also sends out notifications and analysis of errors.

The virtuWall app connects to one or more BMM-810 monitoring instances through either a secured private VPN connection or a web service provided by GMIT. The Web service uses E2E encryption and complies with potential security and privacy requirements.

Features for the virtuWall app include “zero delay” status indication of monitored broadcast and OTT services; adaptive bitrate encoded multiviewer screen for visual checking; proxy infrastructure for setup and administration; access to log books and detailed measurement results; and layers of access restriction and protection, including TouchID fingerprint authentication.

The virtuWall app is now available for iOS devices in the Apple App Store.