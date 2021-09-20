Globo Used Bitmovin for 8K Streaming of Tokyo Games
Deployed Bitmovin encoding to deliver 8K HDR content from the Tokyo Olympic Games
SAN FRANCISCO—Digital video technology provider Bitmovin has announced that Globo in Brazil used its encoding technology to deliver 8K streams from the Tokyo Olympics.
Using Bitmovin, Globo debuted the Tokyo 2020 Olympics 8K VOD content on Globoplay for free, as a limited experiment. This marked the first time the Olympics have been streamed in 8K outside of Japan.
“With the industry moving to a TV 3.0 model, we wanted to work with a partner to debut 8K in a high-visibility cultural moment,” said Lucas Stephanou, video platform product owner at Globo. “Globo’s Olympic Games broadcast presented a unique opportunity to showcase 8K HDR to the widest possible audience, and help subscribers maximize their experience on the platform.”
The cloud-based system provided the elasticity needed for a job that demands tremendous processing power in a short period of time to preserve the quality while transforming the content offered in Ultra HD 8K HDR into a size that can be transported over broadband internet connections, Bitmovin said.
Bitmovin has over 400 customers across the globe including BBC, ClassPass, DAZN, discovery+, fuboTV, Globo, and Hulu Japan.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
