Globalstor announces FibreStor

Globalstor has announced FibreStor, a storage offering ideal for high-throughput professional audio applications, video editing, transporting data between facilities and other activities requiring a small, portable Fibre Channel storage solution.

FibreStor comprises five Enterprise Class SATA drives disk drives or optional solid state drives and a single 4Gb/s Fibre Channel host interface. The desktop array offers a capacity of up to 10TB storage with more than 20 hours of uncompressed 10-bit HD video footage. As such, FibreStor can support real-time HD and SD applications, including single 10-bit 1080i HD.

It features a processing rate of 400MB/s, fast RAID 5 striping technology and an efficient, sustained performance that reduces the disc array count from four to three. It performs exactly the same in redundant mode as non-redundant mode, so even if a drive were to fail, performance would not be affected.