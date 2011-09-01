Gigawave to unveil H.264 wireless camera transmitter

Gigawave will launch a new H.264 wireless camera transmitter based on the design of the company's D-Cam Clip-On transmitter at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

The new transmitter features low-delay H.264 encoding to enable the transmission of much higher data rates while retaining robust signal integrity. The new transmitter is available in frequency bands within the 1.3GHz to 7.5GHz range and is ready to cover the next wave of wireless camera usage for all types of broadcast events including sports, newsgathering and studio-based applications.

Existing Gigawave HD Clip-On transmitters, receivers and MVL-HD2 2-box systems can be upgraded with the new H.264 technology.

