Gigawave to launch H.264 wireless camera transmitter

At IBC 2011 (Stand 1.A61), Gigawave will launch a new wireless camera transmitter that features ultra low delay H.264 encoding to enable the transmission of much higher data rates while maintaining reliable signal integrity.

Based on Gigawave’s D-Cam clip-on technology, the new transmitter is available in frequency bands within the 1.3 - 7.5GHz range and is ready to cover the next wave of wireless camera usage for all types of broadcast events including sports, newsgathering and studio-based applications.

The company said all existing Gigawave HD Clip-On transmitters, receivers and MVL-HD2 2-box systems can be easily upgraded to the new H.264 technology.