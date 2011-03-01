Gerling & Associates - Newsgathering Vehicle



The Sky Nomad DSNG class of television news gathering vehicles were designed to provide functionality and operator comfort, yet are light in weight. A typical Sky Nomad van has a turnkey weight of 8,220 pounds and can be delivered to order in 90 days or less.



The vans are crafted by the same artisans and with the same meticulous care that goes into the company’s larger television production vehicles. The Sky Nomads are designed for long life and offer a high resilience to the everyday wear and tear associated with the fast paced 24/7 world of television newsgathering operations.



For additional information, contact Gerling & Associates at 740-965-2888 or visit www.gerlinggroup.com.



