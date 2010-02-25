Gekko Technology to unveil new LED luminaires

Gekko Technology will introduce the kezia 50 and kezia 200 LED luminaires at the 2010 NAB Show.

The kezia 50 and kezia 200 are both hard-source LED luminaires based on Gekko's kleer-color light engine, with variants for film and TV as well as entertainment.

The kezia 50 and 200 provide precisely tunable whites in the 2900K to 6500K range and dimming under local or DMX control. The entertainment version also can produce millions of other colors.

The kezia 50 is comparable in output brightness to a 250W tungsten Fresnel lamp-head, but consumes only 50W of electrical power. The kezia 200 has a similar brightness to a 1kW tungsten source while consuming only 190W of power.

See Gekko Technology at NAB Show Booth C3743.