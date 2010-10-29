Gekko launches multicolor, hard-source light

Gekko Technology has expanded its kezia 200 range of hard-source light fixtures to now include new kezia 200-E, which gives lighting designers dynamic control of color output to match the rhythm of music shows or the effects requirements of studio productions. It joins the recently introduced kezia 200-F tunable-white, hard-source and karess 6006-DD high-brightness soft lights.

Based on the company’s kleer colour LED multichip array, the 200-E combines high creative versatility with long component life, low power consumption and minimal heat generation.

The kezia 200-E leverages the inherent advantages of LEDs, such as low heat generation, when compared with tungsten lights. Lighting directors can generate color effects that are consistent from lamp to lamp as a consequence of the closed-feedback loop that constantly monitors and corrects the light quality.

Controllable via DMX or an optional rear panel, the kezia 200-E can be adjusted manually or remotely to produce millions of colors. Integral presets allow rapid selection of 2900K, 3200K, 4300K, 5600K and 6500K whites, and color temperature remains constant even when the light is dimmed. Drawing less than 200W of power at 24V-50V DC or 90V-264V AC, the kezia 200-E has an output roughly equivalent to a 1kW tungsten fixture. The fixture measures 266mm x 323mm x 278mm and weighs about 15lbs.