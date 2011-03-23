Gefen to Unveil GefenPRO 32x32 DVI Matrix



At NAB, Gefen will showcase the new GefenPRO 32x32 DVI Matrix, which offers cross-point switching among 32 computers and displays.



This rack-mountable matrix comes with 24/7 customer support, dual internal power supplies and can be combined with any of Gefen’s DVI extension solutions to deliver high-resolution video to remote displays. The front-panel display provides easy to read status and switching information. The GefenPRO 32x32 DVI Matrix is cross-platform in capability and supports high-resolution video to 1920x1200.



Additionally, all GefenPRO matrix switchers have been updated to include front-panel selector buttons on the front panel to improve accessibility and overall switching performance. These include the 10x4 DVI DL Matrix; 16x16 DVI Matrix; 8x8 DVI DL Matrix; and the 8x8 DVI DL KVM Matrix.



