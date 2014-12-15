Game Creek Adds Eight Grass Valley Kayenne K-Frame 3G Switchers

MONTREAL and HUDSON, N.H.—Game Creek Video just ordered eight new Kayenne K-Frame switchers for its next set of mobile production projects. In addition, some of the new K-Frame switchers will be installed on existing mobile units as Game Creek continues to upgrade its fleet. The company provides production services for many high-profile sporting events, such as college football and basketball, professional football and basketball, auto racing, baseball and more.



The agreement calls for eight new switchers to be installed over the next four years and includes training as well as five years of technical support. Game Creek Video will leverage the new equipment to grow its live production business as it maintains a presence at virtually every major televised sports and political event in the United States.



The modular Kayenne control panel can be mounted flat or in a banked curve. The system’s video processing engine, K-Frame, delivers full multiformat support, including 1080p level A and B and 4K. When needed, Kayenne K-Frame can adapt to offer up to 192 inputs, 96 outputs and up to nine M/Es with six full keyers in every M/E.

