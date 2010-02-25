Future Media Concepts to spotlight course offerings

Future Media Concepts (FMC) will highlight its comprehensive course offerings during the 2010 NAB Show.

FMC management and instructors will be on-site to highlight recent course offerings as well as showcase the recently released FMC|Online live training platform. The company will offer NAB attendees a chance to win a free FMC training course when they stop by the booth and enter the sweepstakes.

Attendees also have the chance to learn more about FMC by registering for the Post|Production World Conference at NAB.

See Future Media Concepts at NAB Show Booth SL7706.