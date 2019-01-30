Future Group Unveils Pixotope Software Suite

OSLO, Norway—The Future Group has introduced Pixotope, a software suite for commodity hardware that makes it easy and affordable to use 3D, VR, AR and data technology in video productions.

Available as a subscription-only package, Pixotope enables broadcasters and video producers to create real-time, cinematic-quality, cross-reality content, the company said. The new product closely integrates the Epics Games Unreal Engine to make possible creation of real-time graphics.

Pixotope’s real-time graphics processes include reflections, distortion, shadows, lightwrap and virtual camera moves.

The Pixotope software suite includes: Pixotope Director to control all aspects of the system; Pixotope DataHub, which offers an API for easy integration of multi-camera workflows, including MOS, custom control panels, DMX light control and GPI triggers; Pixotope Controller, which allow design and integration of control panels inside browsers on any device; and Pixotope Editor, which supports a WYSIWYG workflow for level layout, lighting, vfx, animation and compositing.

Pixotope tools include the Text3D GG, Pixotope Keyer and Pixotope Studio Creator virtual studio generator.

The software allows users to:

Create virtual sets and AR with cinema-quality real-time graphics;

Work with a single camera or multi-camera productions in which everything is synchronized and dynamically linked;

Make all graphics work, from personalized sets to entire content sequences, data-driven

Use off-the-shelf hardware and CPUs.

Monthly subscriptions are priced at $2,500 per camera channel.

More information is available on the Future Group website.