Fujinon Introduces Financing Program for Cabrio Zooms

WAYNE, N.J. — Fujifilm North America Corp., Optical Devices Division, is offering a zero percent financing program on purchases of its Premier PL ZK Series of Cabrio lenses.



Through March 31, purchases of a Premier PL19-90mm Cabrio (ZK4.7x19), PL 85-300mm Cabrio (ZK3.5x85B) or PL 14-35mm Cabrio wide-angle zoom (ZK2.5x14) are eligible for the company’s Zero Percent Financing for 24-month program, open to U.S. and Canadian customers only.



Fujinon’s PL 14-35mm lens is the latest addition in the Cabrio series. The 14-35mm wide-angle lens is lightweight, easy to use with 4K cameras and is a T2.9 with 200-degree focus rotation.



The PL 14-35 lens offers optical performance both in the center of the image and in the corners of the frame. The digital servo’s 16-bit encoding assures operators that lens meta data output is accurate. The PL 14-35 lens supports Lens Data System and /i metadata formats, and Cabrio lenses can be controlled using cinema industry standard accessories, wireless controllers, as well as Fujinon wired and wireless units.



The Fujinon PL 85-300 Cabrio zoom lens was designed using optical simulation technology, also offering optical performance in both the center of the image and in the corners of the frame. The PL 85-300’s longer lens makes it ideal for professional cinematographers and videographers. The PL 85-300 is similar in weight and size to the other Cabrio lenses, and starts at a T2.9



The lightweight and compact PL 19-90 Cabrio weighs 2.85kg including servo motors, and has a long focal range available in a light weight zoom. With the detachable drive removed, the lens is set to accept industry standard cine motors and matte boxes.