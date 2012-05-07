FUJIFILM North America launches XA77x9.5

FUJIFILM North America Optical Devices Division has unveiled the XA77x9.5. The long HDTV field lens is designed for use within mobile trucks, at stadiums, sporting events, arenas and larger houses of worship.

The lens features the company’s patented OS-TECH image stabilization. OS-TECH contains sensors that detect the slightest movement caused by vibration. A correction signal is applied to the optical system, which helps to maintain a stable image when shooting from an unstable platform or in windy conditions.

The XA77x9.5 features an advanced diagnostic FIND (Focused Intelligent Network Diagnosis) system, which aids in preventative maintenance and troubleshooting by evaluating lens electronic and mechanical parameters. It also includes FUJINON’s dustproof and anti-fogging technology.