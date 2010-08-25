Fujifilm launches LTO-5 Ultrium data cartridge

Fujifilm has launched its LTO-5 Ultrium data cartridge with a 1.5TB capacity. The LTO-5 data cartridge uses multichannel recording technology and achieves transfer rates of up to 140MB/s (native). LTO-5 tapes also have finer metal particles (78 percent of the size of LTO-4), nano-dispersion technology with a new binder system and an advanced nano-coating technology to achieve a smoother, more uniform magnetic layer resulting in significant decrease in the tape surface defects.

The LTO-5 tapes use Fujifilm’s hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption algorithms to keep data secure and offer a higher level of security during storage and transport of sensitive information. WORM functionality provides a cost-effective means for storing data in a nonrewriteable format to help address compliance requirements.