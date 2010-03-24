Front Porch Digital to feature enhanced SAMMA products at NAB Show

Front Porch Digital has enhanced the fourth generation of its SAMMA product line. SAMMA v4 core products — SAMMA Solo, SAMMA Robot, SAMMA Prep and SAMMA Clean — will each be shown with new features at the 2010 NAB Show.

The SAMMA Solo v4 migration platform has also been enhanced to generate shot lists automatically for migrated videotape content based on configurable detection parameters including black, freeze frame, silence and color bars. Shot lists are preserved in the XML metadata generated with each asset and can also be automatically output to Apple XML or Avid ALE for subsequent trimming or content conforming.

Also offering significant enhancements over previous versions, Front Porch Digital's SAMMA Robot v4 accommodates automatic handling of mixed size (large/small) and mixed standard (PAL/NTSC) videotape cassettes; associates migration profiles on an individual or group videotape basis during the preparation process; and includes an enhanced user interface with additional robotic system status messaging and support for DVCAM and DVCPRO tape formats. For users who want to reuse legacy robotic systems to facilitate high-volume migration, Front Porch Digital has added Sony Flexicart VTR robotic system support.