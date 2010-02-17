Front Porch Digital to debut DIVArchive v6.3 at NAB

Front Porch Digital will show the latest release of DIVArchive at NAB2010. Version 6.3 represents a significant advance for the archive system. Among the new features incorporated in DIVArchive v6.3 is full unicode support for storage plan manager, the component that automatically manages content lifecycle, and the incorporation of DIVAprotect as a standard feature.

New features to Version 6.3 of DIVAnet, Front Porch Digital's disaster recovery solution, include intelligent load balancing between DIVArchive sites; inclusion of a central distribution plan manager; tracking of content replication commands; and more elegant, streamlined processing for significantly better responsiveness and faster performance.

Also at the 2010 NAB Show, Front Porch Digital will show DIVAdirector v4.1, which adds a revamped and simplified browser interface; support for identification and retrieval of clips with noncontiguous time code; partial-restore format auto detection; and management of remote proxies.