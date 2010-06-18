Front Porch Digital highlights DIVAdirector V4.1

Front Porch Digital highlighted DIVAdirector V4.1 at KOBA 2010. The easy-to-use and cost-effective media asset management (MAM) system enables operators, using their Web browsers, to search, locate, and retrieve stored media assets directly from their desktops. V4.1 adds a revamped and simplified browser interface; support for identification and retrieval of clips with noncontiguous timecode (important for the archivist and preservation community); partial-restore format auto-detection to further simplify user interaction with the complex format/wrapper challenges handled by DIVArchive; and management of remote proxies without the need for their replication specifically for DIVAdirector. In addition, DIVAdirector V4.1 offers enhanced integration with Front Porch Digital's SAMMA Solo system, the compact, turnkey, single-stream solution for migrating media content from fragile videotape to secure, long-term digital storage.